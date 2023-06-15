State of Wyoming Has $452,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.