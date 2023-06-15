State of Wyoming Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $39,497.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares in the company, valued at $296,504.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CarParts.com news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $39,497.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,504.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,161.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,604.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,546 shares of company stock worth $68,282 over the last three months. 9.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

