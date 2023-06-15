State of Wyoming Has $464,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Wyoming reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.8 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $429.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $430.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 223.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

