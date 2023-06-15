State of Wyoming Has $845,000 Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Capri comprises approximately 0.3% of State of Wyoming’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Capri were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Capri by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 184,579 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 456,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Capri Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CPRI opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $69.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.