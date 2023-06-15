State of Wyoming Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.3% of State of Wyoming’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 937,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 70,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 149,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $222.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

