State of Wyoming Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Centene were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Centene Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.73. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

