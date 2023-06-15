State of Wyoming Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.2% of State of Wyoming’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $814,108 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

