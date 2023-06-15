State of Wyoming Increases Stock Holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Global Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLP stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

