State of Wyoming Increases Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up about 0.3% of State of Wyoming’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,830 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 10,631 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $47,520.57. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,348.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

SPWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $185.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

