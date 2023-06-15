State of Wyoming Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 43,733.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.