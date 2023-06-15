State of Wyoming Purchases 1,148 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Wyoming grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $243.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.17.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.