State of Wyoming Purchases 1,280 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1,185.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Linde were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after buying an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Linde by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.47.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN stock opened at $374.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.34 and a 200 day moving average of $344.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

