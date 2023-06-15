State of Wyoming Purchases 1,318 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

