State of Wyoming Purchases 2,170 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State of Wyoming boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 414.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Walmart were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $156.91 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $157.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $422.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

