State of Wyoming Purchases 2,541 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Trading Down 1.7 %

ESNT stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

