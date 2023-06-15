State of Wyoming Purchases 3,193 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $990,870.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,322,468.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 881,212 shares of company stock worth $37,738,107. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

