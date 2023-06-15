State of Wyoming Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Wyoming increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Kroger were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Kroger

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.