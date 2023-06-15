State of Wyoming Sells 252 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State of Wyoming lessened its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 177.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Gentherm stock opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

