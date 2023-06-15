State of Wyoming Sells 2,547 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AbbVie Stock Down 1.5 %
AbbVie stock opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $240.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.