State of Wyoming Sells 2,547 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie stock opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $240.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

