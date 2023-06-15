State of Wyoming Sells 3,974 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

State of Wyoming trimmed its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,353 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also

