Stephen Liang Buys 35,001 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,140.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 60,706 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 591,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 1,261,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,237 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,966,000 after acquiring an additional 697,906 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

