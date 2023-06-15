Stephen Liang Sells 35,002 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $741,321.18.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 559.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,036,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 3,424,234 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $42,149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $41,665,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

