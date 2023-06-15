Stephen Mcmillan Sells 12,500 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TDC opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 142.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $51.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Teradata by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

