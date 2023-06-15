StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15.
About The LGL Group
