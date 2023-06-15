StockNews.com Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.
Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.47.
Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.
