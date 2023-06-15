Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $169.33 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises approximately 9.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $169,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 113,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $7,587,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $6,447,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVN opened at $74.33 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,247 shares of company stock worth $8,064,170 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

