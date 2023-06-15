Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $30.92 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sylebra Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,462 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $30,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $40.73 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

