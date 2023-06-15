Sylebra Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,540 shares during the period. PDD comprises about 4.2% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $73,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of PDD by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PDD by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,874,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after purchasing an additional 917,764 shares during the period. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of PDD by 3.1% in the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $78.67 on Thursday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PDD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

