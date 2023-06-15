Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 2.1% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $891,507,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after buying an additional 412,846 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,438,000 after buying an additional 397,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $446.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,868 shares of company stock worth $22,813,629. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

