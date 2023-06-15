Tali Notman Sells 32,591 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 32,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $848,017.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 602,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,667,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Tali Notman sold 11,256 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $267,780.24.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.43.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

