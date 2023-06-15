Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $133.23 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

