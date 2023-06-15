Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Tesla were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,230 shares of company stock worth $31,446,687. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.11.

TSLA stock opened at $256.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $813.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

