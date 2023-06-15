Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Thales Stock Performance
Thales stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Thales has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71.
Thales Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.3574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Thales Company Profile
Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.
Featured Stories
