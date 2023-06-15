Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thales Stock Performance

Thales stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Thales has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71.

Thales Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.3574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thales Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THLLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thales in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

