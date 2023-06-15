The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,121 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $92,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,147,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,960,456.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.18. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $21.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. Barclays raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

