The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Reduced by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

