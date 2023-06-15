The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
Home Depot Stock Performance
NYSE HD opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.24 and a 200-day moving average of $304.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $301.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Home Depot Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
