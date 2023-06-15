The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Shares of HD stock opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.