The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Georgetown University’s 7th Largest Position

Georgetown University grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 4.2% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 239,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $345.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

