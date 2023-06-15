The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

