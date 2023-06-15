The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

