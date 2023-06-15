Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 5.2% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,125,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 155,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $520.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $541.45 and its 200 day moving average is $553.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

