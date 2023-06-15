Thomas C. Gentile Sells 1,759 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PH stock opened at $367.40 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $371.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

