Timothy M. Deane Sells 7,500 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Applied Materials Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $141.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
