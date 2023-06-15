TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $238.95

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $238.95 and last traded at $238.87, with a volume of 8208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.25 and a 200-day moving average of $193.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,728. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,620 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 834.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

