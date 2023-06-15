Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 2.5 %

TPH opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Stories

