Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 306,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 800,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,433,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,433,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

