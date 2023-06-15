Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Down 24.8% in May

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $46,299.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,941.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.51%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

