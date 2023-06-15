Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $14.81

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $15.52. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 1,108 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,834 shares of company stock valued at $414,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 62.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

