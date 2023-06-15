U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Down 24.9% in May

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 114,400 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Up 3.1 %

USGO opened at $12.36 on Thursday. U.S. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

Insider Activity at U.S. GoldMining

In other U.S. GoldMining news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. purchased 11,503 shares of U.S. GoldMining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $103,642.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,768,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,017,005.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $830,867.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About U.S. GoldMining

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a report on Monday.

U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc, which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

