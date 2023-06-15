United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 3,147 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $56,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

